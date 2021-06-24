Authorities respond to apartment fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a multi-family structure fire in Portsmouth.

According to the local authorities, the fire was in the 6000 block of Churchland Blvd. Crews were called to the scene just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters were quickly able to contain and extinguish the fire. The fire was contained and didn’t spread to adjacent apartments.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and one juvenile who lived in the apartment.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.