Authorities investigating written threat found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say an investigation is underway after a written threat was found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Monday morning.

Terri K. Davis, a public affairs officer at the shipyard, said the threat was discovered around 6:40 a.m. in a building in the shipyard’s industrial area.

U.S. Navy spokesman Michael Brayshaw said the area was temporarily evacuated out of precaution.

Shipyard law enforcement and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are investigating the threat.

NCIS is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCIS at 757-444-7327.