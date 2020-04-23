At Friday vigil, Portsmouth residents will remember lives lost to violent crimes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This Friday, Portsmouth residents will light candles to honor community members who lost their lives to violent crimes.

“We know wholeheartedly that those who have lost loved ones feel the pain of that loss constantly and we strive to be a support system to every family who is navigating the healing process,” Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales wrote in a letter to the community.

The vigil is part of the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Typically, Morales would lead a candlelight vigil for residents, but due to the coronavirus outbreak a community ceremony cannot happen.

In lieu of the traditional candlelight vigil, Morales’ office will deliver candles to community members’ homes to allow them to honor Portsmouth residents who have lost their lives to violent crimes. This way they can participate while also respecting the “Stay at Home” order issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

The community is invited to light their candles from their homes on Friday at 1 p.m.

To have a candle delivered to your home, call the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office at (757) 393-8581 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Please remember that we are always here for you and are standing with you every week and every day of the year,” Morales wrote in a letter to the community.

