PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Day two of the inaugural 420ish Unity Festival is underway in Portsmouth.

After a successful day of hip hop music Saturday, day two of the 420ish Unity Festival is off to a hot start with over a dozen reggae artists.

That includes Shaggy and Spice, as well as Sleepy U and Native Dread.

More than 3,000 people were at the festival on day one, according to organizers. The night ended with headliners City Girls and Rick Ross.

Organizers previously told 10 On Your Side that they have high hopes for the event.

“One of the number one things, you know, that we’re always going to struggle with us the stereotype,” said Germain Green, the festival organizer. “I mean the identity that comes with the city of Portsmouth.”

Since last year, the festival has been in the works and has a goal of “bringing people of all ages and ethnicities together.” The festival’s website states that 30,000 tickets will be available for the 18 and up event that will feature live music from more than 20 artists, including headliners like City Girls, Rick Ross, and Shaggy.

“I invite people to come to the city of Portsmouth and see what we got to offer on today and tomorrow,” Green added. “And see that we’re not, you know, we’re not the, we’re not the headlines that you normally read in the newspaper.”

Tickets went on sale in January before necessary permits from the City of Portsmouth were approved and even though the festival is billed as a “music, food and canna festival,” the city has made clear marijuana — often termed 420 in slang — is not to be smoked on the festival grounds. There also won’t be alcohol.

State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), who championed the legislation that made recreational marijuana legal in the state and now owns her own cannabis shop, reassured this week the festival is set up for success.

She said 54 Portsmouth police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been hired to help with security when it comes to security.

“It’s going to be an economic boost for the city … it’s going to bring people together,” Lucas said. “I’m hoping that it will be peaceful, if we pull that all off I think we are on our way to having a festival for Portsmouth that people can appreciate.”