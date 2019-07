PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police just made an arrest in connection with a fatal crash in the 4100 block of Twin Pines Road that occurred in March.

One man was killed in the crash, while two other passengers suffered serious injuries.

Police say 30-year-old William Lamar Jones was arrested on July 10 and charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving.