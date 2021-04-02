Arrest made in connection with 17-year-old’s death in July 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have made an arrest in connection with a July 2019 homicide that left a 17-year-old girl dead.
Police said Friday they arrested a juvenile suspect Friday around 2:45 p.m. and charged them with felony murder. They did not identify the juvenile.
Police said the homicide happened around 9:20 p.m. July 27, 2019 in the 3300 block of High Street.
At the time, police said Nye’Tazia Hicks had been found dead at a cemetery off High Street. Family members said they believed she was shot at Charlestowne Condos.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.