PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of four people after an incident on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth back in early June.

Raymond Gore, of Sewells Point Road, has been charged with aggravated murder of multiple persons, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault: shoot, stab. etc. in commission of a felony, according to an arrest warrant obtained in Portsmouth General District Court.

Portsmouth police executed the warrant and arrested Gore, 57, on August 19 just after 1 p.m.

The quadruple shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. on June 7 in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, at Randolph Street.

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks were pronounced dead just after the shooting and the fourth victim, 66-year-old Samuel Jones, died days later.

Police said all of the victims were staying at the house where the shooting happened, and they don’t believe there was any family relation.

Authorities had said they were searching for another man, Antwann Jacque Gore. The connection between Antwann Gore and Raymond Gore is still unclear at this time.

Portsmouth police plan to hold a press conference to share more details about the case at 1 p.m. today. WAVY will carry that live.