PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating the armed robbery of the Frederick Boulevard Walgreens.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the store in the 700 block of Frederick. Police say the suspect ran away on foot toward Airline Boulevard and no injuries were reported.

No suspect description was available as of 10 a.m, but police said the robber was a male.