App allows families to track Portsmouth school buses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Families in Portsmouth have a new way to see when their students will be getting picked up and dropped off this school year.

Families can download the Edulog Parent Portal app which allows them to track the location of the child’s bus – including planned bus stop times, live GPS location, as well as push notifications for when the bus is nearing a specific stop.

The app is free of charge and can be downloaded on either the App Store or Google Play.