Antibody testing for COVID 19 brings in more blood donors

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)



PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The need for blood to save lives never stops.



Michelle Ellis Young, the Executive Director for the Coastal Virginia American Red Cross, says normally during the summer months donations are down due to people being on vacation. Ellis Young says during the COVID 19 pandemic, there is something that has helped to keep donations coming this summer.

“What has really helped us is the antibody testing that has really ramped up those donors and first time donors coming in as well,” Said Ellis Young.

She says this has helped them maximize the slot capacity at blood drives in the Hampton Roads area.



“The win, win is that they get to come in and figure out if they have been predisposed to the coronavirus, and at the same time we get to have a donor or new donor come in and help us with the life-saving mission,” she said.

She says they are still in need of all blood types but says there’s also a dire need to get blood for sickle cell patients.



“These typically comes from African American donors and a small subset of Hispanic donors as well,” said Ellis Young.



If anyone is interested in donating blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org

