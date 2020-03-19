Animal adoptions at local shelter by appointment only

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Although the Portsmouth Humane Society’s doors are still open, now guests can only come by if they make an appointment.

The executive director at the shelter, Alison Fechino, says the appointments ensure a limited number of guests coming in and out of the building.

“We really felt that while it was important to honor public safety and limit the number of people in the building at a given time. We didn’t want to jeopardize our adoptions and end up with more animals than we could feasibly take care for,” said Fechino.

She says requiring adoption appointments hasn’t caused a drop in animals finding their forever homes, but that could change.

Fechino says right now they don’t have plans to close their doors completely to the public but they are constantly evaluating the situation.

Workers are also following all the CDC guidelines.

Plus, they are no longer accepting any used animal donations.

“We have been sanitizing any commonly touched surfaces, counters, doorknobs, even the handles on the animal runs are being sanitized on a more frequent basis,” Fechino said.

She says community members have also been calling to see how they can help these furry friends in any way, which reminds her that, while people are apart, everyone is also in this together.

“We are asking our foster homes to take home some of our place-able animals in order to make space for new animals and reduce the load on staff,” she said.

Fechino says they are evaluating things every day and could possibly close to the public if directed to by the city for everyone’s safety.

If you are looking to adopt or foster during this time just make sure you check with your local shelter to make sure their doors are still open, as some have been completely closed off to the public at this time.

