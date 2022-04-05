PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — America’s Got Talent season 9 finalists Sons of Serendip are coming to Portsmouth.

The popular quartet, featuring harp, piano, cello, and vocals, is bringing their talents to Churchland High School Auditorium on April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

With three successful albums and multiple national tours under their belts, the Billboard-charting group is set to serenade Hampton Roads.

Single adult tickets for the concert are $25 each; free for students. Tickets can be ordered HERE or by calling 757-686-5447.



Tickets also will be available at the door and are payable by cash, check or credit card.