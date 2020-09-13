30-year-old man arrested following fatal shooting on Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested after another man was found dead in Portsmouth Friday evening.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for the shooting in the 2500 Block of Oak Leaf Place in Portsmouth.

When officers got to the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the man, later identified as 39-year-old Phillip Goston, dead on the scene.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the upper body.

Police say 30-year-old Curtis Mitchell, who was also on scene, has been taken into custody and charged with murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

