All clear given at Norfolk Naval Shipyard after alarm warned of reported active shooter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard officials gave an all clear after an alarm went off Monday morning that warned personnel of a reported active shooter.

Shipyard officials gave the all clear 12 minutes after posting the original message on Facebook and Twitter. The original Facebook message has since been taken down.

“NNSY THIS IS NOT A DRILL – Active Shooter reported Dry Dock 8 building,” the message read. “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. All facilities on NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD commence lockdown procedures IAW your building Emergency Action Plan. Report suspicious activity to 396-5111. Lock-down procedures will remain in effect until further notice.

Shipyard officials are trying to figure out what triggered the alarm, but haven’t released additional information.

