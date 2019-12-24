3 adults, one child displaced by fire in Portsmouth Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire in an apartment building in Portsmouth displaced three adults and a child Monday afternoon.

Portsmouth fire-rescue crews responded to the 6200 block of Hightower Road around 2:15 p.m. Monday for a multi-family structure fire.

The crews entered the building and worked to control and extinguish the fire, which was marked under control at 2:41 p.m.

All occupants made it out of the building safely.

There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The three adults and child are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.