Active police situation on Broda Court in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There is an active police presence in the 10 block of Broda Court in Portsmouth.

Spokesperson Misty Holley will only confirm at this time that “it is a police situation.”

She said the department received a 911 call at 11:38 a.m. to respond to that location and have been there since then.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area.

Images from the scene show several police vehicles on scene and the street blocked off to traffic.

This is breaking news. Our Geena Arevalo is at the scene. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

Police situation on Broda Court in Portsmouth on Jan. 27, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Geena Arevalo/WAVY)

