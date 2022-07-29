PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — At Elm Avenue and Randolph Streets, an 85-year-old former Methodist church stands alone as a beacon of hope. Drugs, crime, and addiction intersect here, and at times, in the most violent of terms.

In early June, one block over from the former church building, on Maple Street, someone opened fire in a home, shooting four adults. One man and two women were killed; a fourth person was seriously injured and died three days later. A 36-year-old woman is listed as a person of interest.

“Three people were killed so that was a horrifying day that was at 9:15 in the morning and it was just really awful,” said Renyalla Banks who is the Executive Director of the Wesley Community Service Center.

The conditions inside the Wesley Community Service Center are dangerously poor, still, it’s a safe haven for residents who need food and clothing, and children who need tutoring. Over two years, the center has raised 400 thousand dollars for a half-million dollar makeover.

The rest could come in September in a concert featuring R-and- B sensations Lalah Hathaway, daughter of the late Donnie Hathaway and Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper.

“It will look like a brand new place; a brand new safe learning place for the children to come and have preschool for ages two to five and after-school programs and tutoring and just being able to serve the children.”

It’s just a place where it’s gleaming where people can come in here and glean the resources they need for them themselves and their families to be secure,” said Renyalla.

If you want to help the center, the concert takes place Saturday, September 17, at 6 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth. Tickets are on sale now. Call (757) 977-9107 for more information on the center and the fundraiser.

