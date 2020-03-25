1  of  3
Live Now
Live at 2: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam holds coronavirus press conference Live at 2: NC Gov. Roy Cooper holds coronavirus press conference Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

9 Portsmouth emergency responders potentially exposed to COVID-19, officials say

Portsmouth
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nine emergency responders in Portsmouth are in self-isolation after they were potentially exposed to coronavirus while on the job, officials say.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Portsmouth officials confirmed that the nine emergency workers were potentially exposed to COVID-19 while working a call for service on Tuesday. The workers are in self-isolation at home. A Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services official said that all of the city’s fire companies and apparatus’ are staffed and in service.

The Portsmouth Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association posted about the 2-week quarantine of the emergency responders on Facebook.

The association wrote, “Our Department’s staffing is already at a dangerous level. This is an all hands on deck situation, but we are unable to use these personnel for 14 days. Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton, this is why eliminating positions in public safety is dangerous and irresponsible.”

Emergency responders in Portsmouth aren’t the only ones who have been taken off duty after potentially being exposed to COVID-19. A “small number” of Virginia Beach firefighters are also in quarantine after potentially coming into contact with a positive case of COVID-19, officials say.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories