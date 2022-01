UPDATE: Skeeter was found safe, police said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police need help to find a 78-year-old woman recently reported missing.

Ruby Skeeter is believed to be in the area of London Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. She has gray hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. She could also be barefoot.

No other details are currently available but detectives say there are medical concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 393–8536.