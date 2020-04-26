Missing 72-year-old Portsmouth woman in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police is asking the community’s help in finding a missing 72-year-old woman.
Police say 72-year-old Beryl Jean Reed was last seen at her home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive at around 4 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, no one has seen or heard from Mrs. Reed since she left her home.
Police say Mrs. Reed suffers from a medical condition that requires medication which she reportedly does not have with her.
Beryl Jean Reed is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with a little bit of white in it. Ms. Reed was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and possibly a black sweater.
If you have seen 72-year-old Beryl Jean Reed or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).
