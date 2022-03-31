PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You can hear some of the top soul/R&B and funk artists of the 1970s on Sunday, May 29 at Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion during the weekend of the city’s UMOJA Festival.

The 70s Soul Jam will feature Philadelphia soul groups The Stylistics and The Legendary Blue Notes (formerly Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes under the late Harold Melvin), as well as Dayton, Ohio’s funk/disco band Heatwave, best known for “The Groove Line” and “Boogie Nights.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by Jimmie Walker from “Good Times.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. here.

The event comes on the final day of the UMOJA Festival, which celebrates African American culture and heritage. The weekend starts off on Friday with the Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan. Tickets for that event are already on sale.

Read more about the UMOJA Festival and check out the event calendar here.