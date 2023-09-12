PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 6th Annual Maker Fest Portsmouth takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family-friendly event allows visitors to participate a variety of arts and crafts activities ranging from painting, weaving, and glass blowing to high-tech endeavors such as coding and 3D printing.

Attendees will learn to make items from accomplished artisans, tech gurus and other makers eager to pass on their knowledge to fellow enthusiasts.

The event is included with admission inside the Children’s Museum of Virginia, and free at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum.