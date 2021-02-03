6-year-old thanks Portsmouth first responders who saved him

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 6-year-old who was rescued by first responders about two weeks ago has recovered, and on Tuesday, he paid a visit to those first responders to say “thank you.”

6-year-old Triston was found unresponsive and not breathing in the Cradock area of Portsmouth on Jan. 17.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded and were able to rescusitate him and bring him to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for further treatment.

In the last two weeks, Triston made a full recovery.

So, on Tuesday, Triston and his family visited Fire Station 11 with a card and “some heartfelt thank you’s,” the fire department posted on Instagram.

“Often times our Firefighters, EMT’s and Police Officers seldom get to see the outcome of a call, positive or negative. This positive outcome, and celebration of a life saved was incredible to witness and share with our dedicated first responders,” the department wrote.