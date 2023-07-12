PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives investigating an unsolved 2020 homicide have identified six additional persons of interest in the case.

Investigators are searching for and want to speak with the following individuals in connection to the April 8, 2020 homicide of 33-year-old Curtis Walton.

20-year-old Samuel Taylor 20-year-old Jason McCoy 19-year-old Amari Harrison 20-year-old Tayshaun Ferguson 21-year-old Cameron Coleman 25-year-old Jaila Clark

Portsmouth Police said they are also still searching for 18-year-old Drye’Auntae L. Smith. In January of this year, they named him a person of interest in the deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Columbia Street around 8:37 p.m. on April 8, 2020, where they located a man who had been shot in the torso, The victim, later identified as Walton, was taken to the hospital where he died.

If you have any information about this case, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP℠. Tipsters can also submit their anonymous tips through the free “P3 Tips” app or submit their tip at the Portsmouth Crime Line website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

