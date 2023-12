PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left a 55-year-old man hurt Friday morning.

Just after 3:10 a.m. Friday, police officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 4400 block of Pelican Point, near Twin Pines Road and Eagle Point.

According to officials, a 55-year-old man was located at the scene with non life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment.