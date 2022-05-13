PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he stole several things, including boat propellers, from a local construction company.

Portsmouth police say 53-year-old Kary Shoemaker has been charged with grand larceny and destruction of property. The charges come less than a month after police say Shoemaker and two other suspects broke into Crofton Industries on Harper Avenue in Portsmouth.

The three suspects stole several large boat propellers, an outboard motor, and an undisclosed amount of loose steal. They left in a 2005–2009 White Dodge Dakota. It had an extended cab and a black racing stripe on the hood.

Police originally identified Shoemaker on April 29, but have yet to identify the two other suspects.

Boat Propeller Theft (Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

