500 photos found, and only one missing: WHRO asks for help finding photo of Portsmouth veteran for ‘Wall of Faces’ project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Currently, there are 1,307 Virginian Vietnam veterans listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, also known as “The Wall.”

In the fall of 2015, WHRO Public Media launched the “Wall of Faces” project with 500 veterans who still did not have a photo.

Sgt. Walter Williams Jr., of Portsmouth, is the remaining name on “The Wall” without a photo.

WHRO is seeking the public’s help to find a photo of Williams to better identify him and brand his legacy.

“As we’ve worked with individuals and community partners to locate photos for this project, we’ve learned the incredible stories of some of the veterans who served,” said Bert Schmidt, president and CEO of WHRO Public Media.

“We would love nothing more than to report all have been found,” Schmidt said.

WHRO Public Media’s longest-running project is the Wall of Faces.

For more information on Sgt. Walter Williams Jr. click here.

Latest Posts