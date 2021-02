PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 500 free meals are being given out on Wednesday in Portsmouth to those impacted by those pandemic.

Local elected officials, along with representatives from the Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment and The High lounge in Portsmouth will hand the meals out in a curbside drive-thru at The High at 307 High Street.

It’s happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is first-come-first served.