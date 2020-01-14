5 people, including 3 teens, apprehended following stolen truck pursuit in Portsmouth, Chesapeake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Five people, including three teens, were taken into custody following a stolen vehicle pursuit between Portsmouth and Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

The incident started Monday when police got a call for a stolen 2015 Dodge Ram from the 100 block of Nautico Way in Portsmouth.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a person who knew the victim of the stolen truck reported seeing the vehicle at a stoplight in the area of Elm Avenue and Randolph Street in Portsmouth.

The caller reportedly stayed on the phone with police and continued to follow the truck until police officers in marked cars intercepted the vehicle in the 3500 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake.

Police say the vehicle then took off ensuing a 1 minute pursuit until officers lost sight of the truck.

About 10 minutes later, Chesapeake dispatchers say they got calls for “a suspicious group of people” running through a nearby neighborhood.

Police apprehended the group in the 2700 block of Big Bend Drive where the stolen truck was also found nearby.

According to reports, of the five people apprehended, two were adult women, two were teenage girls, and one teenage boy. Police say they are still looking for another man connected to the incident.

Police are still investigating the incident and details regarding possible charges have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.