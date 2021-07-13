5 arrested following drug operation in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 5 people were arrested and several drugs were recovered during a police special operation in Portsmouth late June.
The operation was conducted by Portsmouth PD’s Special Investigation Division on June 30 at the Prentis Park area. Police say they conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of Lasalle Avenue frequently used to distribute narcotics.
Following the operation, police arrested 5 people on drug and firearm-related charges. Police also recovered approximately 47.5 grams of Fentanyl, 2.2 grams of crack cocaine, several grams of marijuana, two firearms, $1,206 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.
The people arrested include:
- Thomas Starks Jr. – Charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, two counts of firearm by felon, and Firearm with drugs
- Marcus Starks – Charged with possession with intent to iistribute cocaine
- Jamal Brown Sr. – Charged with firearm by felon
- Sherree Bailey – Charged with failure to appear
- Sonya Clements – Charged with failure to appear, two counts of revocation
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
