PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were arrested and face cocaine possession and other drug-related charges after Portsmouth Police executed a search warrant on Woodstock Road.

On March 10, Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Team and Special Investigation Unit executed a search warrant near the 100 block of Woodstock Road.

Items seized during search warrant on Woodstock Road on March 10. (Photo Courtesy: PPD)

Investigators seized seven ounces of mixed cocaine and fentanyl, one ounce of fentanyl, Two pounds of marijuana, one handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The following were taken into custody:

Michael Fierce, 66, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance. He is being held at Portsmouth City Jail.

Keith Burks, 48, was charged with possession with Intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Burks is being held at Portsmouth City Jail.

Richard Banks, 29, was charged with possession with Intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Banks was taken to Portsmouth City Jail; he is currently out on bond.

Tangela Bunch, 51, was charged with possession with Intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute marijuanaBunch was taken to Portsmouth City Jail; she is currently out on bond.

William Purvis, 28, was charged with possession with Intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Purvis was taken to Portsmouth City Jail; he is currently out on bond.

Fierce was previously arrested in August of 2021 for similar charges.