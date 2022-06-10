PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A fourth victim of a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth has died. Police say the 66-year-old man succumbed to his injuries following the shooting earlier this week.

A motive and suspect information still are unknown at this time, but police have gathered new evidence and identified the three victims in the days following the shooting.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue at Randolph Street.

There’s no suspect or motive information at this time, but a 2011 black GMC Acadia with Virginia tags VVF-9829 was seen leaving the area after the shooting happened.

On Wednesday, police identified those who died as 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks.

Police confirm that the fourth victim was 66-year-old Samuel Jones.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is breaking news and will be updated.