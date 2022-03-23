PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “420ish Unity Festival” is officially coming to Portsmouth.

WAVY News 10’s Aesia Toliver confirmed with city officials and festival organizer Lakeesha Atkinson that the festival’s permit was approved Wednesday.

420ish Unity Festival, which is slated to run from April 23-24, has been marketed as having “Something In The Water” vibes. Attendance for the festival is projected to be 10,000 to 15,000 people.

Festival organizers say the 420ish Unity Festival will be “the largest hip hop and reggae festival Virginia has seen in the last three years.”

Backyard Entertainment LLC is the umbrella company behind the event which is expected to cost $1.5 million.

In late January, the Portsmouth Parks and Recreation Commission recommended approval for the event in a 5-1 vote.

Atkinson, along with fellow festival organizer Germain Green, previously presented their plan to the commission with one of the proposals to make sure smoking marijuana won’t be permitted on the property, the Portsmouth Sportsplex.

