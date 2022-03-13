4 women injured, 1 critically, following 2-vehicle crash on Cedar Ln in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that injured 4 women, 1 critically, in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the two-vehicle crash came in around 4:11 a.m. Sunday near the 400 block of Cedar Lane.

3 women sustained non life-threatening injuries while one woman had life-threatening injuries.

Police say the roadways are expected to be blocked for several hours following the crash.

No further information has been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.