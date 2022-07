PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Wall Street in Portsmouth.

Firefighters responded around 11:30 a.m. to 200 Wall Street, off Portsmouth Blvd. near Maplewood Park, and found black smoke coming from the rear of the home.

The four occupants were able to get out by themselves, and were treated at the scene before being transported.

As of noon, the fire was still active. Fire officials say more updates will be coming.