4 sustain minor injuries after crash on London Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say four people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday on London Boulevard.

Police say a call came in around 1 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on London Boulevard near Florida Avenue, police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said.

One vehicle overturned.

Four people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

