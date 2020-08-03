4 sustain minor injuries after crash on London Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say four people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday on London Boulevard.
Police say a call came in around 1 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on London Boulevard near Florida Avenue, police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said.
One vehicle overturned.
Four people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
