PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth.
It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue at Randolph Street, police announced at 11:31 a.m.
There’s no suspect information at this time. Police did say all of the victims are adults, but have not shared additional details.
WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports the investigation is focused on a home at the corner of Maple and Randolph.
This is the second reported shooting Tuesday morning in the city. A man was found with a gunshot wound not far away at 7th Street and Madison Street, police announced at 7:23 a.m.
There was also a fatal shooting Monday on George Washington Highway, and shootings on Saturday and Sunday. Multiple people were also shot in a 24-hour period in the city late last week.
The Portsmouth Police Department says it plans to have a news conference at 3 p.m. to share information about the Maple Avenue shooting. Chief of Police Renado Prince, Assistant Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, Assistant Chief Stephen Jenkins and Interim City Manager Mimi Terry will be in attendance.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.