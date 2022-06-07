PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday morning on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue at Randolph Street, police announced at 11:31 a.m.

There’s no suspect information at this time. Police did say all of the victims are adults, but have not shared additional details.

Portsmouth police investigate a shooting on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth on June 7, 2022 (WAVY/Walter Hildebrand)

WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports the investigation is focused on a home at the corner of Maple and Randolph.

This is the second reported shooting Tuesday morning in the city. A man was found with a gunshot wound not far away at 7th Street and Madison Street, police announced at 7:23 a.m.

There was also a fatal shooting Monday on George Washington Highway, and shootings on Saturday and Sunday. Multiple people were also shot in a 24-hour period in the city late last week.

The Portsmouth Police Department says it plans to have a news conference at 3 p.m. to share information about the Maple Avenue shooting. Chief of Police Renado Prince, Assistant Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, Assistant Chief Stephen Jenkins and Interim City Manager Mimi Terry will be in attendance.