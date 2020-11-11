4 shootings reported in Portsmouth in less than 24 hours

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating four separate shootings that happened in less than 24 hours, from Tuesday morning to overnight Wednesday.

The first happened Tuesday morning on Depot Drive. The 32-year-old male victim had non life-threatening injuries, police say.

The second happened around 8 p.m. The male victim walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Another shooting was reported around the same time as the walk-in victim. Police say that happened in the 2400 block of Deep Creek Blvd, and a man was struck in the lower body. The extent of his injuries is also unknown.

The fourth was a fatal shooting just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Turnpike Road. The man was shot in the upper body and later died.

No suspect information is available at this time for any of the shootings.

On Wednesday morning, Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales posted this message on Twitter, in an apparent response to recent violence.

Praying for my city. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yuwm2KBztz — Stephanie Morales (@AttyStepMorales) November 11, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

