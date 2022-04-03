PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing the single-story home engulfed with heavy fire. All occupants were accounted for.

There were no injuries reported. 4 people, including two children, were displaced following the fire. Red Cross is currently helping the residents with lodging.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

