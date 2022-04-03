PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing the single-story home engulfed with heavy fire. All occupants were accounted for.

There were no injuries reported. 4 people, including two children, were displaced following the fire. Red Cross is currently helping the residents with lodging.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Virginia Ave Fire, April 4, 2022 (Courtesy – Portsmouth Fire Dept.)

