36-year-old man injured in shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a 36-year-old man was shot and injured Wednesday night on Victory Boulevard.

Police said the incident happened near the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard. Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in around 9:15 p.m.

Officers said the man’s injury is not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.