34-year-old missing man from Portsmouth last seen late July

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who officials say has been missing for weeks.

Police say 34-year-old Jose Luis Diaz was last seen in his residence on the 6000 block of Churchland Boulevard on July 27.

Mr. Diaz is described as approximately 5’6, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

