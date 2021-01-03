32-year-old man killed in overnight shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now investigating a shooting incident that killed a man overnight.

Officers say they were called to the 20th block of Merrimac Drive around 12:10 a.m. Sunday regarding a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

When they got to the scene, officers and medics pronounced the man dead.

Officials identified the victim as 32-year-old Tony Lamont Deans.

No further information has been released.