PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now investigating a shooting incident that killed a man overnight.
Officers say they were called to the 20th block of Merrimac Drive around 12:10 a.m. Sunday regarding a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
When they got to the scene, officers and medics pronounced the man dead.
Officials identified the victim as 32-year-old Tony Lamont Deans.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Latest News
- 32-year-old man killed in overnight shooting in Portsmouth
- Franklin man arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, aggravated sexual battery
- Train stopped on tracks for over 3 hours, blocking road to neighborhood leaving several residents stuck
- Overriding defense-bill veto could bring state-of-the-art inspections to more border crossings
- NC Ferry: Fog conditions delay, cancels some departures from Hatteras, Ocracoke