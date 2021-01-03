32-year-old man killed in overnight shooting in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now investigating a shooting incident that killed a man overnight.

Officers say they were called to the 20th block of Merrimac Drive around 12:10 a.m. Sunday regarding a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

When they got to the scene, officers and medics pronounced the man dead.

Officials identified the victim as 32-year-old Tony Lamont Deans.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10