32-year-old man injured following shooting incident in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 32-year-old man suffered non life-threatening injuries following a shooting incident in Portsmouth Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the call for the incident came in just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Dept Drive.

10 On Your Side is currently working to learn more regarding the incident.

No further information have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

