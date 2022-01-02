30-year-old Chesapeake man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-264

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash on I-264.
State police tell 10 On Your Side that 30-year-old Stephen Carr was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-264, near Greenwood Drive around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday when he ran off the road into a ditch.
His 2005 Hyundai Tucson struck a tree and overturned.
Carr died on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
