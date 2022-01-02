30-year-old Chesapeake man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-264

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash on I-264.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

State police tell 10 On Your Side that 30-year-old Stephen Carr was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-264, near Greenwood Drive around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday when he ran off the road into a ditch.

His 2005 Hyundai Tucson struck a tree and overturned.

Carr died on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10