PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A 3-year-old girl who was shot inside an apartment in Portsmouth is back home.

3-year-old ShaiAnn Coley was sleeping in her bed in her godmother’s home at London Oaks Apartments when a bullet went through the wall and hit her in her bottom.

ShaiAnn’s mother, Jasmine Reid, says hearing that your child had been shot is a mother’s worse nightmare.

“Oh my god I hope she’s not dead, that’s all I could think about,” Reid said.

ShaiAnne spent a day at CHKD in Norfolk following the shooting but kept a smile the whole time.

“She doesn’t even know it but she was my superhero in that moment. But they were telling me there was a chance that she might not be able to walk,” Reid said.

Despite the incident, this 3-year-old gun violence survivor did not let her wound slow her down and was able to defy the odds.

Her mom hopes the person who pulled the trigger turns themselves in.

If it was your child you would want someone to say something too. If you are involved with it. Come forward,” Reid said.

Police are still searching for the suspect in this shooting.