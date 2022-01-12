3 found injured after shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said three people were injured after an incident on Victory Boulevard Wednesday night.

Portsmouth police responded to a “gunshot wound incident” in the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Three people were located with injuries. Two were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police will release more information as it’s available.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10