3 found injured after shooting on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said three people were injured after an incident on Victory Boulevard Wednesday night.
Portsmouth police responded to a “gunshot wound incident” in the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.
Three people were located with injuries. Two were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police will release more information as it’s available.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.