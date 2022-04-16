PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured 3 people.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:55 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Airline Boulevard. Police say a woman and two men were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Airline Blvd Shooting (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Airline Blvd Shooting (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Airline Blvd Shooting (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)