PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured 3 people.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:55 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Airline Boulevard. Police say a woman and two men were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

  • Airline Blvd Shooting (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 