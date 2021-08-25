3 arrested during narcotics operation on Woodstock St. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Flauian Fierce, Ashley Marie Adams, Vaaron Lemark Jones, August 25, 2021 ( Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been arrested during a narcotics investigation in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police say the department’s SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence in the 100 block of Woodstock Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have been investigating the area for several months following recent violence and narcotics complaints from residents nearby.

Three people were taken into custody without incident. Police were also able to recover two firearms along with several grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Vaaron Lemark Jones
    • possession with intent to distribute cocaine
    • possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
    • two counts of possession of a firearm with drugs
    • possession of a firearm by violent convicted felon
  • Michael Flauian Fierce
    • possession with Intent to distribute cocaine
    • possession with Intent to distribute fentanyl
    • two Counts of possession of a firearm with drugs
    • possession of a firearm by convicted felon
  • Ashley Marie Adams
    • possession of controlled substance
  • Michael Flauian Fierce (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
  • Ashley Marie Adams (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
  • Vaaron Lemark Jones (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
  • (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
  • (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
  • (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
  • (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)
  • (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10