3 arrested during narcotics operation on Woodstock St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been arrested during a narcotics investigation in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police say the department’s SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence in the 100 block of Woodstock Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have been investigating the area for several months following recent violence and narcotics complaints from residents nearby.

Three people were taken into custody without incident. Police were also able to recover two firearms along with several grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

The following suspects were arrested:

Vaaron Lemark Jones possession with intent to distribute cocaine possession with intent to distribute fentanyl two counts of possession of a firearm with drugs possession of a firearm by violent convicted felon

Michael Flauian Fierce possession with Intent to distribute cocaine possession with Intent to distribute fentanyl two Counts of possession of a firearm with drugs possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Ashley Marie Adams possession of controlled substance



Michael Flauian Fierce (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

Ashley Marie Adams (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

Vaaron Lemark Jones (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

