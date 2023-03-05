PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three adults and two cats are displaced after a duplex fire in Portsmouth.

On March 5, around 11 a.m. Portsmouth Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Jewell Avenue in reference to a residential structure fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire venting from a duplex.

There were no injuries reported but 3 adults and 2 cats have been displaced, the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.