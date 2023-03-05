PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three adults and two cats are displaced after a duplex fire in Portsmouth.
On March 5, around 11 a.m. Portsmouth Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Jewell Avenue in reference to a residential structure fire.
When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire venting from a duplex.
There were no injuries reported but 3 adults and 2 cats have been displaced, the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.