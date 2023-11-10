Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the blades would be used for Dominion’s offshore wind project. However they will be used for future wind energy projects.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A facility that would have produced wind turbine blades for future offshore wind projects won’t be coming to Portsmouth.

The $280 million-plus project that was first announced in 2021 was nixed by the Germany-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

The Port of Virginia confirmed that Siemens recently informed them about the move, but gave no reason why. WAVY has reached out to Siemens for comment.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced the project back in October 2021, saying it would bring more than 300 new jobs to the region. The blade production project was expected to cost $200 million, with $80 million in added investment for buildings and equipment at the Port terminal.

